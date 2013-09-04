South Columbus residents express rape safety concerns - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

South Columbus residents express rape safety concerns

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Residents in a south Columbus community are now afraid for their safety after learning about a reported rape Sunday night.

News Leader 9 brought you an exclusive interview Tuesday from the victim recounting the horrible ordeal that she said last five hours.

The incident allegedly happened in a popular wooded path, a short cut from Cusseta Road to Farr Road. After being beaten and raped, the 30 year old woman said she broke free at 5 a.m. Sunday morning from Cusseta Road and I-185 and ran on post for help.

Today, News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles went back to the neighborhood and talked to residents who say they're now concerned about their safety. Crystal Brown, who takes care of her elderly mother, said she used to take that same path year ago.

"Maybe the city could make it a path with lights, but that path is dark and wooded and it's dangerous, not safe for any woman."

We also came across two other nearby residents who said they really want the suspect to be brought to justice.

Police tell us they are still following up on leads in the case, but have not positively identified the perpetrator. If you have any information about this crime, call detectives at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly