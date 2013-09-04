South Columbus residents express rape safety concerns

Residents in a south Columbus community are now afraid for their safety after learning about a reported rape Sunday night.

News Leader 9 brought you an exclusive interview Tuesday from the victim recounting the horrible ordeal that she said last five hours.

The incident allegedly happened in a popular wooded path, a short cut from Cusseta Road to Farr Road. After being beaten and raped, the 30 year old woman said she broke free at 5 a.m. Sunday morning from Cusseta Road and I-185 and ran on post for help.

Today, News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles went back to the neighborhood and talked to residents who say they're now concerned about their safety. Crystal Brown, who takes care of her elderly mother, said she used to take that same path year ago.

"Maybe the city could make it a path with lights, but that path is dark and wooded and it's dangerous, not safe for any woman."

We also came across two other nearby residents who said they really want the suspect to be brought to justice.

Police tell us they are still following up on leads in the case, but have not positively identified the perpetrator. If you have any information about this crime, call detectives at 706-653-3400.

