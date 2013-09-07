Mobile home fire claims the life of East Alabama man

Edward Cary Pope, 46, was killed when his trailer caught on fire over the weekend.

Ladonia Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Kane told News Leader 9 the call came in around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning at 41 Wommack Road, Lot 11 at Cannon Trailer Park, off Highway 80.

Phenix City Police were the first to respond and at that time, the fire was fully involved. Kane said, "Neighbors and police officers attempted to get a hold of the occupant on the inside but they were unsuccessful."

The victim was found in the living room and had succumb to the fire. An autopsy is currently underway.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal visited the scene yesterday and began an investigation.

Pope is believed to have lived alone.

The blaze started in the kitchen and was under control within 30 minutes of fire crews arriving on the scene.

The trailer was destroyed.



