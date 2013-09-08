Muscogee County Schools Superintendent to recommend Asst. Supt. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee County Schools Superintendent to recommend Asst. Supt.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Muscogee County's newly hired superintendent David Lewis is expected to recommend an administrator from his previous place of employment in Florida as his assistant superintendent.

According to Monday's meeting agenda, Lewis wants to appoint Rebecca Braaten, Senior Director of K12 Science and Acceleration, at Polk County School's District Office as the Assistant Superintendent of Education for Muscogee County Schools.

Braaten was named Senior Director in Polk County in July of this year. Before taking on that job, she was the Director of Academic Rigor and has worked as a guidance counselor and a classroom teacher during her tenure as an educator.

The recommendation will be made during the board's work session scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at the education building on Macon Road, pending board approval. 

