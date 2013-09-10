Why wasn't the new assistant superintendent's job posted in Musocgee County?

Muscogee County Schools Superintendent David Lewis stepped into his new position a month ago as the top educator for the district.

Now he's ready to fill his first cabinet job that's been vacant for five years, vacated by retired Deputy Superintendent Robin Pennock.

"This is someone again who is complimentary to me and will help the district move forward with our vision," explained Lewis following Monday night's work session meeting where the recommendation was briefly discussed.

Lewis also said he hopes everyone knows that his recommendations are well-thought out and coincides with the district's 'moving forward' mission on behalf of students' academic performance. But we asked, why the job wasn't posted?

"It would be disingenious to have advertisements and interviews know full well that I knew who I wanted to bring in," Lewis said. "This is more of an above board, transparency process in my view."

The board is expected to vote on Lewis' recommendation in two weeks to hire Rebecca Braaten of Polk County, Florida. Braaten could not be reached at the Polk County School District.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles was told Braaten has already left her position as the director of the Department of Academic Rigor in Secondary Education. Braaten started there in 2002 as a guidance counselor.

We're told Braaten will be paid approximately $10,000 to $15,000 less than the budgeted $122,500 yearly salary, according to Communication's Director Valerie Fuller.





We also reached out to the EEOC, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. It provided this statement: " There may well be county or state-wide requirements for postings for government/school district jobs, but these would not fall under our jurisdiction."

