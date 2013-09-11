Muscogee Co. Schools holds workshop to avoid signing day pitfall - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Muscogee Co. Schools holds workshop to avoid signing day pitfall

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Most high school athletes' dreams are to get noticed by a college coach, but the harsh reality is even the most talented seniors can sometimes come up empty-handed on signing day.

Muscogee County Schools is doing its part to help seniors avoid falling into the ineligible category.

Junior Shantel Wells, a guard for the lady Hardaway Hawks basketball team said her athletic regimen consists of three components: "Good grades, hard work, good work ethic."

Shantel and her parents attended the district's College Athletics 101 workshop for young aspiring athletes Tuesday evening at the Public Education Center on Macon Road.

"We now know the importance of keeping the GPA up and not settling for a standard GPA as well as the importance of taking the ACT/SAT," stated Shantel's mother, Kimberly Wells.

Kristen Davis, a former employee of the National Collegiate Athletic Association or NCAA, gave first-hand information to high school and middle school students in attendance to keep them academically prepared.

"You don't want the horror story of someone from this district not being eligible to go to a big time school because of academics," Davis stressed to the audience.

Davis says it can happen, but coaches like Kendal Mills, who leads Shantel and her teammates on the court, says it's important for his students to succeed on the field and in the books.

"Establish that work ethic off the court and hopefully you'll have good things happen for you during your senior year," Mills says.

It's a message Shantel hears on the court and at home.

If you're wondering what you should be doing to make sure your child will be eligible for college sports, school officials suggest that you talk to school advisors or guidance counselors to be sure your child stays on top of their game.

Remember, NCAA regulations are always subject to change.

Click to view the NCAA Eligibility Center Quick Reference Guide for more information.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly