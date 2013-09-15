Columbus detective honored for cracking high-profile murder case

A Columbus detective has received high honors after closing in on a murder suspect two years after the crime.

Andrew Tyner, a 27 year veteran with CPD, told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles he followed up on leads and the right one led him to suspect Michael Johnson for the shooting death of Steve Toms.

The Gold and Silver Trading Center manager was killed in 2011 during a botched robbery. In August, Tyner was named Officer of the Month for his clever efforts in not only cracking the high-profile murder case that drew billboards offering a monetary award for information leading to an arrest, but also solving the Diamond Exchange robbery on Victory Drive. Johnson was charged in the case as well.

Tyner released this statement: "Recognition is always nice but we don't go into it for that reason. We develop leads in the case and we were able to make an arrest. I was recognized in the process. I appreciate the recognition."

Johnson pleaded not guilty during a July Recorder's Court hearing. He is still waiting to go to trial.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.