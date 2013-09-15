Columbus detective honored for cracking high-profile murder case - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus detective honored for cracking high-profile murder case

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus detective has received high honors after closing in on a murder suspect two years after the crime.

Andrew Tyner, a 27 year veteran with CPD, told News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles he followed up on leads and the right one led him to suspect Michael Johnson for the shooting death of Steve Toms.

The Gold and Silver Trading Center manager was killed in 2011 during a botched robbery. In August, Tyner was named Officer of the Month for his clever efforts in not only cracking the high-profile murder case that drew billboards offering a monetary award for information leading to an arrest, but also solving the Diamond Exchange robbery on Victory Drive. Johnson was charged in the case as well.

Tyner released this statement: "Recognition is always nice but we don't go into it for that reason. We develop leads in the case and we were able to make an arrest. I was recognized in the process. I appreciate the recognition."

Johnson pleaded not guilty during a July Recorder's Court hearing. He is still waiting to go to trial.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly