$2 million projected shortfall could fall on workers

Tuesday's special called meeting dealt a blow to some Columbus City Councilors.

Red McDaniel, Judy Thomas, Bruce Huff and Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh raised concerns about the possibility of city workers having to digging deeper into their pockets for healthcare.

"I want us to take a close hard look and see if there's not something we can do to make things better," explained Thomas after the meeting.

Thomas also said many city workers are not taking home as much money today as they did three years ago and that she added is due to an increase in benefit costs, pensions and a lack of significant raises.

Councilor Mike Baker explained he understood where the human resources department was coming from as they outlined the increases which will amount to higher deductibles $500 for singles and $1,000 for a family.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said this only affects those employees who are not apart of the city's Health and Wellness program.

"Before we would say if you want health care you're going to have increased premiums, deductibles and co-pays, well now you can go to the Wellness Center.

The Wellness Center located in the medical towers across from the Medical Center in building number 2000, offices full healthcare and although it's only been open for four months, some employees and even City Manager Isaiah Hugley is singing its praises because of the care he and his wife have received.

City leaders are going back to the drawing board to see if they can close the gap.

