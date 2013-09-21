Columbus police make an arrest in 'Party House' shooting

Columbus detectives has confirmed that 22 year-old James Koger has been arrested and charged in a shooting at a so called "Party House."

Koger is accused of shooting a 29-year old man in his right leg his right leg earlier this month.

The victim was driven to the Midtown Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Neighbors say there has been constant gunfire and no peace in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

The victim was treated at released.

