Family begs for answers after cousin's cold-blooded murder

Family begs for answers in cousin's cold-blooded murder - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Dozens of people packed the corner of 7th Street and Coolidge Avenue Sunday night with a message to the community: "Stop the Violence."

The supporters are all calling for justice for David Scott, 34, during a vigil organized by Scott's family. Standing in the very spot where Scott was shot and killed Thursday night, the group prayed, sang and chanted. The family says they want the killer who took away the father of three teen boys to be brought to justice.

"The way they killed him was just real brutal and we are asking anyone with information to come forward. He has parents who are grieving," stated cousin Antoinette Scott.

Cousins Scott and Shavon Tolbert are hoping someone will come up with the right lead and add to the information already passed on by witnesses about the shooter possibly being in a gold or tan Ford pick-up truck.

"We don't know anything other than the fact that he was shot. That's why we're trying to get more information, what went wrong and what was done as to why he had to be killed," she says.

On Sept. 24 Tyrecquiss Shaewaun Wells was arrested and charged with this crime. 

Anyone with information about David Scott's murder is asked to call Columbus detectives at 706-653-3400.

