Missing 66 year old Columbus woman located

A Mattie's Call has been canceled after Mattie Carson, 66, was been located in San Bernardino, Ca.

Columbus Police issued a missing person alert for Carson over the weekend.

Investigators believe she may have ended up in California by bus. She is being evaluated by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office and is in good health.

Her family has also been notified.

