Alabama murder suspect surrenders following bizarre shooting

An accused gunman turned himself into authorities nearly six hours after a man was shot and killed while driving down a residential street in Valley, Alabama on Sept. 28.

Major Mike Reynolds with the Valley Police Department says Acquera Story, 26, was shot twice.

A passenger inside the car with Story at time of the shooting told police the gunfire came from a passenger in another car.

In a press release, the eyewitness stated, "We had just turned east onto Huguley Road when the passenger in a white car traveling west on Huguley Road opened fire with a rifle type weapon."

The eyewitness reportedly identified the shooter as Jerinko Martez Harris, 30, of Valley, according to police. Harris left the scene heading towards the Fairfax Bypass. He later showed up at the Valley Police Department around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning and was charged with capital murder.

The victim's car came to a stop at the intersection of Richmond St. and Cusseta Rd. where the call initially came in as a one vehicle accident.

Story was transported to the George H. Lanier Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown at this time.

Story's body will be sent for an autopsy to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

