Duo arrested in one of Columbus' largest drug busts plead not gu - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Duo arrested in one of Columbus' largest drug busts plead not guilty

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit has put two accused drug dealers behind bars.

Capt. Gil Slouchick says Bradford Ford, 38, and Jessica Parsons, 31, were arrested on three drug-related charges. The alleged offenses include trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone and possession of a drug related object.

In court, both Ford and Pason pled not guilty to possession and use of drug-related objects, possession, manufacture, disctribution of controlled substance, and trafficking of methamphetamine.

Columbus investigator Vince Dragnett testified a tipster told them Ford was headed to the Walmart on Airport Thurway to sell drugs. Upon stopping Ford, a canine sniffed out over $14,000 worth of meth in the car. Police say they then went to Ford's home around 2 a.m. morning to find his parents and girlfriend inside asleep. 

Upon questioning, Parson allegedly told them she threw the drugs in a trash can in the backyard. Police allegedly recovered two pounds of meth worth more than $132,000, dozens of Hydrocodone pills, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The pair is being held in the Muscogee County Jail with no bond. The case has been bound over to Superior Court. 

The arrests come after a two month investigation, according to Captain Gil Slouchick, during a search warrant at 7508 Edgewater Drive in north Columbus off Whitesville Road.

A search warrant on the home yielded one of the department's largest meth seizures, according to Slouchick.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the bust.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly