Duo arrested in one of Columbus' largest drug busts plead not guilty

The Columbus Police Department's Special Operations Unit has put two accused drug dealers behind bars.

Capt. Gil Slouchick says Bradford Ford, 38, and Jessica Parsons, 31, were arrested on three drug-related charges. The alleged offenses include trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone and possession of a drug related object.

In court, both Ford and Pason pled not guilty to possession and use of drug-related objects, possession, manufacture, disctribution of controlled substance, and trafficking of methamphetamine.

Columbus investigator Vince Dragnett testified a tipster told them Ford was headed to the Walmart on Airport Thurway to sell drugs. Upon stopping Ford, a canine sniffed out over $14,000 worth of meth in the car. Police say they then went to Ford's home around 2 a.m. morning to find his parents and girlfriend inside asleep.

Upon questioning, Parson allegedly told them she threw the drugs in a trash can in the backyard. Police allegedly recovered two pounds of meth worth more than $132,000, dozens of Hydrocodone pills, synthetic marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The pair is being held in the Muscogee County Jail with no bond. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

The arrests come after a two month investigation, according to Captain Gil Slouchick, during a search warrant at 7508 Edgewater Drive in north Columbus off Whitesville Road.

A search warrant on the home yielded one of the department's largest meth seizures, according to Slouchick.

Two children were inside the home at the time of the bust.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.