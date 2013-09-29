Two car accident claims the life of Columbus man

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has confirmed that Stephen Mann,52,of Columbus was killed during a two car accident in north Columbus Sunday evening.

Mann was pronounced at 5:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon after his car crossed the center lane and hit another car.

The accident happened on River Road on the bridge over Heiferhorn Creek, according to Newton.

The cause of death was blunt force trauma and the body will not be sent for an autopsy.

No charges will be filed.