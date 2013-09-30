Russell County High School ROTC teacher placed on administrative - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Russell County High School ROTC teacher placed on administrative leave

Colonel Lee E. Washington. (Source: Russell County High School website) Colonel Lee E. Washington. (Source: Russell County High School website)
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

Russell County High School ROTC teacher Col. Lee E. Washington has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation due to alleged inappropriate behavior with a student. 

However, the allegation is unknown.

A law enforcement official confirms that no charges have been filed against Col. Washington, but the allegation does involve a student. 

