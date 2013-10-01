Breast Cancer survivor is beating the odds - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Breast Cancer survivor is beating the odds

(WTVM) -

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Columbus is painting the town pink as are other cities across the nation in recognition of deadly disease.

The American Cancer Society predicts that nearly 40,000 women will die from Breast Cancer this year. Regular mammogram checks are keys to early detection, according to the experts.

News Leader 9 talked to a Breast Cancer survivor who is beating the odds.

"I felt a lump in a place that you normally don't feel a lump in your breast and I told my doctor and he said, ‘let's have it checked out,'" stated Gail Obojtek.

The 65-year-old mother of two and grandmother said the news was shocking when she received word that she had Breast Cancer.

"I wasn't afraid because of my faith and I believe the Lord takes care of me," she said. 

Obojtek said her strong faith in God carried her through surgery and chemotherapy.

"The doctor also did a full body scan and found cancer in my right kidney," said Obojtek. 

Obojtek finished with chemo last November and is enjoying a cancer free life. The retired LPN now recommends this advice to those suffering with cancer:

"Enjoy your family, your friends and don't dwell on what you're going through, but take one day at a time," she said. 

The American Cancer Society is conducting a new study in hopes of helping future generations better protect themselves against cancer than the previous generations. It's called, CPS-3.

You may recall, the first two cancer prevention studies conducted in the 1950s and 1970s linked cigarette smoking and obesity to diagnosis of cancer.

Study participants must not have been diagnosed with cancer, must be between 30 and 65 years old and be willing to complete surveys every two years over 20 to 30 years.

For more information, on enrollment sites and times, log onto www.wtvm.com and click on the Quick Links tab under Cancer Prevention Study-3.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly