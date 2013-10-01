Breast Cancer survivor is beating the odds

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Columbus is painting the town pink as are other cities across the nation in recognition of deadly disease.

The American Cancer Society predicts that nearly 40,000 women will die from Breast Cancer this year. Regular mammogram checks are keys to early detection, according to the experts.

News Leader 9 talked to a Breast Cancer survivor who is beating the odds.

"I felt a lump in a place that you normally don't feel a lump in your breast and I told my doctor and he said, ‘let's have it checked out,'" stated Gail Obojtek.

The 65-year-old mother of two and grandmother said the news was shocking when she received word that she had Breast Cancer.

"I wasn't afraid because of my faith and I believe the Lord takes care of me," she said.

Obojtek said her strong faith in God carried her through surgery and chemotherapy.

"The doctor also did a full body scan and found cancer in my right kidney," said Obojtek.

Obojtek finished with chemo last November and is enjoying a cancer free life. The retired LPN now recommends this advice to those suffering with cancer:

"Enjoy your family, your friends and don't dwell on what you're going through, but take one day at a time," she said.

The American Cancer Society is conducting a new study in hopes of helping future generations better protect themselves against cancer than the previous generations. It's called, CPS-3.

You may recall, the first two cancer prevention studies conducted in the 1950s and 1970s linked cigarette smoking and obesity to diagnosis of cancer.

Study participants must not have been diagnosed with cancer, must be between 30 and 65 years old and be willing to complete surveys every two years over 20 to 30 years.

