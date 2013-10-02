Be There: Miss Columbus' Outstanding Teen victim of bullying, NHS lip dub

Be There: Miss Columbus' Outstanding Teen victim of bullying, NH - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Miss Columbus' Outstanding Teen Anna Maley, a junior at Northside High School, is a beautiful young girl who says she has struggled with bullying since the 6th grade.

"I've been physically bullied and emotionally bullied and it's been unrealistic and definitely with social media that hasn't helped either," Maley said.

Maley is fighting back with her anti-bullying platform. 

"It's called GWAM: Girls With A Message and through my personal story, I believe I can make a difference," said Maley.

Maley is also making a difference by partnering with her school's marketing class and DECA club's comprehensive man up against bullying campaign. Senior Anthony OBaner is the brain child behind the upcoming lip dub.

"The difficult part will probably be trying to promote it and especially since I am behind the scenes, I've got to make sure everything looks right," OBaner said.

The proud parents of both these astounding teens have no doubt their children will take downtown Columbus by storm on October 22 when everyone shows up for the filming of the lip dub.

"I am 100 percent all for it; I think more schools should implement campaigns like this," said Anna's mother Laura Maley.

"I hope it goes all over the nation and goes viral," explained Iris Stubbs, mother of Anthony OBaner.

"I think as parents we should get more involved with our kids and know what's going on with them so we can have an effect," stated Christopher OBaner, Anthony's father. 

The lip dub combines lip synching and audio dubbing to make a music video. If you'd like to get in on the action, you'll need to fill out a registration form. It must be filled out by an adult.

All participants will need to attend a mandatory instructional meeting on Monday, October 14 at 7 p.m. at Northside High School Auditorium.  

For more information and requirements to participate in the lip dub email the school @ nhsmanupcampaign@gmail.com.

