Teen shot while playing with gun inside his West Point home

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) -

A West Point teen is said to be in critical condition after taking a bullet to the head Sunday afternoon.

Police told News Leader 9 the 18-year-old victim was playing with a .22 caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off.

Projectiles from the weapon hit the boy in the right temple area while in his bedroom, according to police.

We were told the boy was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived and did talk to officers about what happened at his 11th Street home.

The victim was airlifted to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment shortly after Noon where he is currently listed in critical condition.

  Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

  BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

  'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

