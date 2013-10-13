Teen shot while playing with gun inside his West Point home

A West Point teen is said to be in critical condition after taking a bullet to the head Sunday afternoon.

Police told News Leader 9 the 18-year-old victim was playing with a .22 caliber revolver when the gun accidentally went off.

Projectiles from the weapon hit the boy in the right temple area while in his bedroom, according to police.

We were told the boy was conscious and alert when paramedics arrived and did talk to officers about what happened at his 11th Street home.

The victim was airlifted to the Midtown Medical Center in Columbus for treatment shortly after Noon where he is currently listed in critical condition.

