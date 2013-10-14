Man accused in TSYS fraud case to appear in federal court Tuesda - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man accused in TSYS fraud case to appear in federal court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The man accused of tapping into sensitive information of some TSYS workers is expected in court Tuesday morning, October 15, in Columbus.

The FBI arrested Drew Johnson on Friday, October 11, in the ongoing fraud case. 

Johnson did not work for TSYS; he was employed by Paragon Benefits, a third party health plan administrator for TSYS, a leading payments processor.

Johnson is accused of misappropriating a digital file from Paragon. That file contained personal information for at least 5,000 TSYS workers. Their names, addresses, birth dates and social security numbers were all compromised, according to a press release from TSYS.

Johnson no longer works for Paragon. He was let go as soon as the company found out their client's information had been allegedly compromised.

President and CEO of paragon Dan Thomason released this statement apologizing to the credit card processing company

"It is troubling and disappointing that some associated with our company would compromise the privacy of our clients and violate our trust," Thomason stated.

TSYS did notify its workers affected by this situation through email and letters.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday morning at 10 on fraud charges.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

