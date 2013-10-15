Preliminary hearing for TSYS identity theft suspect set for Thursday

A Columbus man accused of identity theft will be back in court on Thursday.

Drew Johnson, 26, appeared in court for the first time since his arrest on Friday.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles was inside the courtroom on Tuesday.

Today's quick hearing lasted all of ten minutes with Judge Stephen Hyles presiding in U.S. District Court inside the federal building on 12th Street in downtown Columbus.

Johnson, accused of stealing the identities of more than 5,000 TSYS' workers, was dressed in a Muscogee County orange jumpsuit. He spoke with his court-appointed attorney before being ushered to the bench in handcuffs, where Judge Hyles read him his rights.

Johnson did not have to enter a plea today because there's no indictment in the case, which is done quite differently in state court.

Both sides agreed to hold a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

That's when the judge will listen to evidence from the FBI, then determine if the case will move forward or not. Johnson is being held in the Muscogee County Jail in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's office.

