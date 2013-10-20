Prescription Drug Take Back Day sites - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Prescription Drug Take Back Day sites

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) -

Alabama is gearing up to participate in the National Drug Take-Back Day Program on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  Anyone can drop off their potentially dangerous unwanted, expired or unused prescription drugs with no questions asked. 

Prescription drug abuse among teens in the United States is up 33 percent in the last five years according to a report by DrugFree.org.

But, a national program aimed at reducing that number is hoping for widespread support in its annual Prescription Drug Take Back Program. Captain Curt Lewis says it's not safe to dispose of the drugs yourself because it could have a negative impact on the environment.

"We don't want people to discard of the drugs into their garbage cans or toilets because those types of medications can actually get into our water system," stated Lewis.

Officers will be guarding the collection boxes to ensure no one takes the drugs. They will be safely disposed of by law enforcement officials. 

It's also important to rid your medicine cabinet of the prescribed drugs to keep kids safe from accidentally consuming the potentially harmful drugs.

Click this link to find the drop off site locations in your area.

