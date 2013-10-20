Blind golf championship draws players from around the world - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Blind golf championship draws players from around the world

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Visitors from all over the world are in Columbus this weekend for the 2013 Ressmeyer Vision Cup World Match Play Championship.

Spectators and competitors are taking over the greens at the Green Island Country Club to play a few rounds of blind golf.

News Leader 9 got the chance to speak with Scott Ressmeyer, event organizer, about what the game does for the players. "Anything that you and I are capable of doing, the can do, nothing slows them down."

There are three category levels in the event B1, B2 and B3. Each of the players' classifications is based on the degree of their impairment...but Ressmeyer says they don't let their disability keep them from enjoying the event.

The rules of blind golf do not differ much from traditional golf; competitors are guided by their coaches, who describe the shot and help align it and then golfers can ground in a hazard.

