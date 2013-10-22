Muscogee Co. Deputies receive apology for embarrassing email

A recent inter-office email sent out by a Muscogee County Sheriff's Deputy within the department has raised some eyebrows for more than a dozen female deputies.

The email alerted the deputies that their bulletproof vests had failed a stress test. The notice initially came from the manufacture, Point Blank, to the Quartermaster, who orders uniforms and safety equipment for the department.

The company's email listed the names, weight, height, vest serial numbers and cup sizes of the female deputies who had received the equipment.

In a rush to inform the officers, Sheriff John Darr said the Quartermaster mistakenly attached the company's email containing the sensitive information about the female deputies when notifying them about the defected vests.

Some deputies were upset that their private body measurements were made public within their workplace. News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles spoke to Sheriff Darr about how he handled the situation.

"It wasn't done on purpose, it wasn't done to embarrass anybody; there wasn't any intent."

Darr said the officer was very sorry about the incident and sent out a letter of apology to everyone affected.

Darr says he also talked to the deputies and most expressed their gratitude for the apology. The officer was also reprimanded. Darr said his office has made steps to ensure this type of thing does not happen again.

