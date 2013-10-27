Sheriff: Man charged in missing girl's disappearance - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Man charged in missing Harris Co. girl's disappearance

Dominick Wright (Photo Credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office) Dominick Wright (Photo Credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office)
HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) -


Dominick Wright, 40, is behind bars in Harris County and is charged with exploitation of a minor and interfering with custody for taking a 16-year-old Harris County girl to his home in Cobb County and allegedly sexually assaulting her. The girl was later brought back to her home the next day.  

The victim is a 16-year-old girl with an elementary level mental capacity who was reported missing by her parents.

In his preliminary hearing on Nov. 13, Wright was charged with one count of sexual exploitation. He was given a $25,000 bond. Wright was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family. He also cannot have unsupervised contact with minors and cannot use any internet devices such as a computer or a cell phone.

This case will be transferred to the Superior Court.

Wright allegedly met the teen from Harris County in an online chat room. The conversation then went to text messages, where sexually explicit messages were exchanged between Wright and the teen. 

Deputies from the Harris County Department met with the girl, who told them she had a sexual encounter with an adult man.  

Wright was later arrested in Cobb County. 

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.

