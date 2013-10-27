Alabama man killed in vehicle crash in Lanett

A 40-year-old East Alabama man was killed Sunday during a single vehicle crash.

The victim has been identified as Michael Chadwick Roberts of Lanett, Ala. was killed when his truck left the roadway and hit a tree.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Roberts was riding in a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 on Chambers County Road 299 and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Roberts was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities believe speed played a role in the accident, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.