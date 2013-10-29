Columbus city leaders get an earful from disgruntled workers

Columbus city workers filled the new City Services Center with standing room only for Tuesday's city council work session. They were invited to the meeting by city leaders to talk about healthcare, but the dialogue turned into much more than that.

"We are not seeing any increases, and we are getting tired of not getting any raises," stated Kevin Wells, Sanitation Supervisor.

Wells didn't spare any pain when he took the microphone. His comments about not receiving the small things from the city anymore, like a Thanksgiving turkey or a ham at Christmas, drew applause and laughs.

"Like sanitation, they tell us on holidays, 'You're not off. You're going to work, and we get a call on Christmas Eve to go pick up someone's trash on Christmas."

Connie Fuller, Administrative Technician for Public Works, raised some eyebrows when she brought up the city's spending habits.

"Contracts are not followed a lot. Things are purchased that's not contracted, but like I said, the upper echelon, there's a lot of spending there," said Fuller.

When asked by the mayor to elaborate on the spending items, Fuller declined to make the information public but agreed to speak about it privately.

The workers say they don't want to pay any extra for additional healthcare costs than what they are already paying now. Many said they feel the brunt of the $2 million projected shortfall should fall to the city, and not the workers' pockets.

The last time they've received a pay raise was five year ago and even then, Wells added, the increase didn't make much of a difference in their take home pay.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.