NAACP, victim's family speak out after 3rd inmate death in 2 weeks

Three deaths in two weeks at the Muscogee County Jail are raising some eyebrows in the community, especially from the families of those who've lost their lives.

For the first time since three recent inmate deaths at the Muscogee County Jail, one of the families is now voicing their concerns, and so is the NAACP.

We spoke with the sister and niece of 57-year-old Isaac Kindred on the phone Monday. His family tells us they want to know how why their loved one died they way he did.

"We just want answers, why did it happen, somebody, a guard should have seen or heard something and stopped it before it escalated," said Liesha Ferrell.

Isaac Kindred died a violent death; the coroner's office says he was found beaten to death in his cell early Saturday morning.

Local NAACP president Nate Sanderson also expressed the civil rights organization's concerns after receiving numerous calls from the community.

"Hopefully once the investigations are complete they'll have the transparency to share that information with the community and elevated the investigation to an outside agency," said Sanderson.

Sanderson says he thinks an independent investigation by the GBI, FBI or US Attorney's Office would be appropriate in these cases.

"Right now we have no reason to believe that anything inappropriate has taken place, but we always want to validate and verify," Sanderson said.

Sheriff John Darr spoke to the media during a press conference Saturday hours after Kindred's death and expressed his concerns as well.

"The three inmate deaths have been hard on me, the staff here at the sheriff's department and the extended families," said Sheriff Darr.

There is still no word on when the investigations will be completed. The NAACP is hoping to meet with the sheriff on November 15 in a meeting that was planned prior to the third death at the jail.

