Be There: Motivating high school students to continue their education

Georgia's most recent high school graduation rate increased by two percentage points, according to the Georgia Department of Education. November is Georgia College Month.

In our educational segment Be There, News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles explains what Shaw High School is doing to motivate juniors and seniors to continue their education.

Walking through the halls there is an array of college colors and logos on display, such as Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Valdosta State University and Georgia Southwestern State University, all institutions of higher learning.

"And that just helps the students to see hey my teacher really did go to college and not everyone went to the same college," explained Lisa Cypert.

Even the classroom doors represent the post secondary schools the teachers attended. It's a strategy to get students and teachers asking questions.

"I've been asking a lot of teachers about their school because I'm still in between the top school I want to go to and this experience is really helpful for me," said senior Kalin Tate.

This is Shaw's first annual college fair with more than 30 colleges and universities participating.

"A lot of kids are working or have other activities so when we have it here, they can actually leave the class and browse for about 30 minutes and some are actually giving scholarships on the spot, so it's a great opportunity for them," said junior counselor Coartnye Malone.

The college fair is Friday, November 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and is a great way for students to get a head start on college life.

