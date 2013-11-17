Woman attacked & robbed with sharp object inside her own car

A 48-year-old Columbus woman is recovering at home today after a scary ordeal overnight. She told News Leader 9, a man held a sharp object to her throat and robbed her inside her own car.

It happened in the driveway of a home on 11th Avenue near 47th Street just after midnight Sunday. The victim said she asked the suspect if he knew where her friend went.

He replied, ‘She went around the corner with my friend' and then he offered to ride with the lady to show her where her friend was located.

Before they reached the destination, the woman said the man pulled out what appeared to be a knife and demanded her money. When she resisted, she said he became even more violent and started pulling her hair and searching through her pockets.

"We were right near someone's house---I screamed for help and nobody looked out, flicked on their lights, nothing." She said when she ran into the middle of street yelling—that's when the perpetrator took off running.

He got away with $25. She said she could not give police a description of the guy because it was dark.

The victim said she called 911 to report the incident. She suffered minor cuts to her neck and jaw. The friend she was looking for still has not been found.