Woman dies of injuries after attempted armed robbery

A woman was shot in the chest during an attempted armed robbery at a Best Western Hotel on Macon Rd. She was transported to the Midtown Medical Center and later died of her injuries.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the victim as Brittany Jenkins, 25, of East Point, Ga.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not been apprehended. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Police are following up on leads and hoping to make an arrest soon.

