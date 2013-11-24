Murder warrant issued for suspect in Winston Road fatal shooting

Columbus detectives need your help finding a murder suspect.

Investigators have now identified the alleged gunman following a through probe into the incident that left Terrell Screws, 27, dead two weeks ago. The homicide happened on November 8 around 10:15 at Winston Road Apt. B.

A murder warrant has been issued for Raymond Leon Richmond, known as "Little Raymond." Officers say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about where Richmond may be located, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3232 or 706-653-3400.

