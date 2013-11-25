Police continue search for murder suspects - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Police continue search for murder suspects

Police are searching for Raymond Richmond and Reginald Red Jackson. (Photo credit: Columbus Police Department) Police are searching for Raymond Richmond and Reginald Red Jackson. (Photo credit: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The search continues for three murder suspects in Columbus.

The gunmen are wanted in connection with separate killings that all happened within the last four weeks.

The most recent homicide was this past weekend after a woman was shot and killed at the Best Western Motel.

It's rare that Columbus police have to search for multiple murder suspects all within a short time period.

The leads are coming in, and Columbus detectives are following every trace on the suspects responsible for three recent fatal shootings.

Columbus detectives say they're looking for these two men: Raymond Richmond, known as little Raymond, and Reginald Red Jackson.

Jackson is wanted in connection with the October 29 shooting of 23-year-old Dior Cheney of Macon on Benning Drive. Cheney's great grandmother told us on the phone that they want justice.

Investigators are also trying to track down Raymond Richmond for a November 8 shooting. The yellow markings seen outside an apartment on Winston Road show were where police found the lifeless body of 27-year-old Terrell Screws.

Then, just this past Saturday evening, 25-year-old Brittany Jenkins of East Point, Ga. was shot in the back during a robbery at this best western motel on Macon Road at about 6:15 p.m. 

If you have any information about these crimes, you're asked to contact police at 706-653-3400. 

