Suspects caught in robbery ring, two others sought

Columbus police are in search of two suspects wanted in an armed robbery ring.

Laquante Harviley, 23, and Timothy Gardner Jr., 24, are already behind bars. Both men are accused of being a part of the ring.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two other men believed to be involved.

They are 22-year-old Joshua Hooks and 27-year-old Dewon Neal.

Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous. Police have not named the specific robberies the suspects are being charged with.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Joshua Hooks or Dewon Neal call police at 706-653-3400.

