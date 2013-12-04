Be There: New initiative to address reading problems in Muscogee County

After four months on the job, Muscogee County Schools Superintendent David Lewis has announced a new reading concept for the district.

He is hoping to roll out the initiative for students in grades K-5. It's called "Reading Wonders."

The idea derived out of his personal observation in the classroom as part of his 120-day plan to visit schools since moving to the district from Florida in July 2013.

"Talking with teachers and principals and realizing their fundamental aspects of teaching reading we're using materials that are outdated and currently are not aligned with the Common Core Standards, nationally or the Georgia Professional Standards" said Lewis.

In a press release from the district---Lewis stated "Teachers are literally using whatever they can find or have at their disposal to teach children of our district the fundamental skill of reading."

He also added, "Teachers have been teaching from a behavioral stand point where they stood in front of the class and disseminated information. This will be more of a constructive approach that not only includes reading, but writing."

Lewis explained the program will also help breakdown language barriers between teachers and Spanish speaking students.

"In addition to that, we have a lot of students who migrate from one school to the other, from time to time throughout the year and often times without a consistent approach to reading and writing --those students get lost in the crack and we don't want to see that happen."

Lewis said the goal is to have all students reading proficiently by third grade. If he gets the green light from the board on Monday, materials will be available on the web for teachers the next day followed by a soft launch in January and full implementation by the time school starts next year.

