Phenix City fire was accidental, investigators say

Fire investigators now say a weekend house fire in Phenix City was accidental, and we have new details.

The physical investigation is almost done.

No one was hurt in the fire that broke out at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. By the time firefighters made it to the home on 28th Street, the fire was coming through the roof.

The home was heavily damaged. The owner had left the house about an hour earlier, and a dog was left in the backyard.

The dog was found in the storage building unharmed.

Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.