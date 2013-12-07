Watch Toomer's Corner Live: SEC Championship Fans Celebrating - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Watch Toomer's Corner Live: SEC Championship Fans Celebrating

CSSSPORTS.COM CSSSPORTS.COM
AUBURN, AL -

Auburn University Tigers claimed the SEC Championship title with an impressive win over Missouri 59-42 in the Georgia Dome Saturday night.

AU Running Back Tre Mason garnered the MVP award.  

Now, fans back home are keeping the tradition of rolling Toomer's Corner alive.

The scene is at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue, in the heart of downtown Auburn, Alabama. 

Click here to watch the scene live from the Webcam.  

Powered by Frankly