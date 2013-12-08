Shots fired in Columbus neighborhood prompts family - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Shots fired in Columbus neighborhood prompts family to call police

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A barrage of gunfire was heard in the 4000 block on Central Circle near Bibb City early Saturday morning.

A woman with three children called police to report hearing gunshots in the area around 1:00 a.m.

According to the police report, a bullet hit their front porch causing about $100 in damage.

No arrests were made. 

