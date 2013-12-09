Jay Auto Mall sells dealership to Group 1 Automotive

It's the end of an era for a car business in Columbus, Ga.

Jay Stetzenmuller, owner of Jay Auto Mall, has confirmed he is selling the dealership to Group 1 Automotive, the parent company of Rivertown Ford in Columbus.

Jay Auto Mall consists of six brands including Toyota, Scion, Buick/GMC, Volvo, Mazda, and Subaru.



Stetzenmuller's father was the dealership's previous owner prior to him taking over.

