Woman injured during home invasion near Warm Springs Rd. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman injured during home invasion near Warm Springs Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are investigating a home invasion that occurred in the North Columbus area on Dec. 14.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, a 55-year-old woman was reportedly struck on the head by a suspect who broke into her home on Stoney Creek Dr. near Warm Springs Rd. According to the police report, the attack left a lump on the top of her head. 

At least four people where inside the home when the armed suspects came through the front door. 

A Samsung cell phone was stolen during the robbery. The report indicates the victims did not know the suspects.

No description of the suspects is available at this time.

