Be There: Safe Kids of Columbus to host free helmet giveaway

Every year about 125 children under the age of 14 die from bicycle related injuries, according to the Safe Kids Coalition.

But with protective gear, like helmets, experts say the chances of survival are much greater. Helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injury by 88 percent.

That's why Safe Kids of Columbus will be handing out more free helmets this Friday Dec. 20. The organization recommends that every child wears protective head gear when riding on wheels.

"What we're trying to do is prevent that traumatic head injury that could change a child's life forever," said Pam Fair, Columbus Department of Public Health PIO.

Safe Kids of Columbus has done it time and time again in this community...properly fit kids with the right helmet for free. And they're doing it again, this coming Friday, just in time for Christmas.

Fair explained how to select the right helmet. "Making sure you've got that one finger between the strap and the chin and of course you want to have the straps fit on both sides of the ear and it should fit snug; it shouldn't move around."

Muscogee County School District Director of Communications Valerie Fuller said approximately 32,000 students attend school in Columbus and they are inviting parents and students to the event.

"We want to encourage parents to bring their children and get fitted for helmets; it's a good fun time for the whole family," stated Fuller.

Volunteers are also needed to help hand out the helmets for kids small through an adult extra large. They will be passed out while supplies and sizes last. They're expecting 1000 kids are expected to show up for

The free helmet giveaway is Friday, Dec. 20 at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

You child must be present to receive a helmet.

