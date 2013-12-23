Family reminisces about 'respectful' son killed in shooting

Witnesses say Holt was attempting to break up a fight between Shaw and Fortson when Shaw fired his gun, shooting Holt four times. He is believed to be an innocent bystander who was caught between the two men.

When the parents of Arthur Holt, Jr got the dreadful call that their son had been rushed to the hospital around 5 a.m. Sunday, their lives changed forever.

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Holt Sr., who were high school sweethearts, learned their 26-year-old son died in surgery from injuries sustained during a shooting in downtown Columbus around 2:20 Sunday morning.

"They told us that everyone was in the parking lot and shots were fired and they were running and as my son was running, he was shot once in the back and the side," stated Janice Holt.

The victim's father says he was also shot a third time in the neck.

The shooting happened in a parking deck at Front Avenue and 10th Street.

The last time the couple saw their son was on his birthday last Tuesday. The TSYS worker celebrated his 26th birthday with his younger brother and parents at a restaurant in The Landings off Sidney Simons Boulevard. "We let him order whatever he wanted."

Janice Holt described his son as a very respectful, good Christian man. "I will always remember his laughter, the 'jolly green giant' we called him, the tree. He was 6'6".

The family also called him AJ and said he was planning to return to college in January to continue working on his Management degree at Troy University.

At about 10 a.m. Monday morning, detectives announced an arrest in the case. Marquis Shaw, 21, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at another person who was not hurt.

"We don't have any hard feelings against the guy who did it, we just want him to get his life right with the Lord and let the system take its course, " said Arthur Holt, Sr.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

A motive for the shootings has not been released.

