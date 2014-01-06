More details in Russell County murder for hire case developments

For nearly seven years now, 46-year-old Lisa Graham's murder for hire case has been hanging in the scales of justice. Since her arrest in 2007, there have been a lot of twists and turns.

Graham is accused of hiring Kenny Walton to kill her daughter, Stephanie Shae Graham. Lisa's trial was called a mistrial, and she was released on a $250,000 bond last July.

A week ago, Lisa's estranged husband, Kevin Graham, filed a request for Lisa's bond to be revoked.

WTVM News Leader 9 obtained a copy of the request from Russell County Circuit Court.

In the official request, Kevin states that he is the sole owner of the property at 12 Westside Court in Phenix City. That home was used as collateral to post Lisa's bond. Kevin says he wants no part of her bond, and he wants his name and property released from the bond.

The sudden change came because, as indicated in Kevin's filing, Warren Thompson died on Dec. 15, 2013. Thomson and Kevin were co-owners of the property. Now, Kevin is the sole owner.

We're told Thompson was like a grandfather to Lisa. Kevin writes in his request to the court that Thompson was the one who could almost insured Lisa's behavior, and since he is no longer here, she is a flight risk.

Kevin also alleges that Lisa is violating her bond by not living with a relative, and having two computers and a cell phone.

There is a gag order in the case, but Lisa Graham's attorneys have two more days to file a response to Kevin's request. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.



Copyright 2013 WTVM. All rights reserved.