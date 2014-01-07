Man's companion speaks out about officer involved shooting

New details are being revealed about the moments leading up to an officer involved shooting in Phenix City.

The shots were fired at a home on 8th Street during a domestic violence call around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles spoke exclusively to the a woman who says she is a close companion of the man police shot. Police have not released his name, but she had identified him as 47-year-old Henry Jonathan Vanwettering.

"I was going to take him some food as I normally do on Sundays and when I drove up I saw all of the police cars and I asked, ‘what happened'? A woman who said she was his wife's best friend said,' he deserved it because he tried to kill my best friend'."

Horrified by the news, tears instantly began to roll down her face. Phenix City police officers released a statement saying the man pointed what appeared to be an AK-47 style rifle at them and refused to obey their commands and responded aggressively toward them.

"I know he was trying to take care of two households and he was struggling financially. If he snapped I know something had to have happen because he would never do anything to bring harm to his children."

The woman also said she spoke to the wife about what lead up to the shooting.

"She said he had gotten his car repossessed at her house and he was kind taking on the ‘poor me' attitude and she said let me take you home. And on the way she said he started strangling me in the car in front of our 6 year old and he pulled out a butcher knife."

The wife and son are said to be okay. They managed to get out of the car and ran to a neighbor's house where they called for help. Meanwhile, Vanwettering is in unsatisfactory condition at Midtown Medical Center.

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is conducting the probe, which is normal procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

