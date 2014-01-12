Pedestrian hit and killed during accident in Lee County

A pedestrian was hit and killed in Opelika Saturday night. In a press release, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, identified the man as 42 year old Anthony Shane Hurst.

It happened in the 2000 block of Waverly Parkway around 8:25 p.m. as Hurst apparently tried to cross the highway.

According to Harris, Hurst walked into the westbound traffic lane and was struck by an SUV. When paramedics arrived, Hurst was lying in the road. He was transported to the ER at East Alabama Medical Center where he died from multiple blunt force traumas about 25 minutes later.

The driver of the SUV was not charged in the case, but the findings will be presented to a grand jury. Authorities tell News Leader 9 alcohol is not believed to have played a role in the accident.