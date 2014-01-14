Two incidents of Muscogee County students bringing weapons to school Monday

Two separate incidents of juveniles bringing weapons onto school property occurred in the Muscogee County School District yesterday, Jan. 13, according to Police reports.

The first incident occurred at around 10 a.m. at Kendrick High School located at 6015 Georgetown Dr. According to Valerie Fuller with Muscogee County School District, a parent notified the school that a student had a gun on campus. The student admitted to bringing the weapon to school. A second student reportedly took the weapon from the original student while at the school. Once authorities found the second student, he claimed he had tossed the gun along a pathway.

A search was conducted at Kendrick High School. The gun has not been found.

The two juveniles were arrested. Their charges include Carrying Weapon Within School Safety Zone, Possession of a Pistol by a Minor, and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

The second incident occurred at Midland Middle School located at 6990 Warm Springs Rd. at around 1:30 p.m. Fuller says this incident involved a seventh grade student who brought a butcher knife with a 7.5 inch blade to the school. The knife was found in the student's book bag. Fuller says the student did not make any threats with the knife.

According to police reports, the seventh grader was arrested and charged with Carrying Weapon Within School Safety Zone, and Theft by Taking.

No one was injured in either incident.

