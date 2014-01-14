Phenix City father accused in infant’s death

A Phenix City father accused of killing his infant son is behind bars.

News Leader 9 has learned the baby died at Midtown Medical Center just hours after someone inside the home called out for help.

Phenix City police have not told us much about what happened inside a Phenix City home that caused a one-month-old baby to die.

Captain Frank Ivey says 30-year-old Eric Burgess is charged with his son's murder.

We do know the child was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center on January 7. Just hours before that, paramedics were called to the home to assist the baby with breathing problems.

Burgess was arrested the next day on January 8, and is now being held in the Russell County jail.

Authorities also say an autopsy was done on the infant's body at the Alabama Department of Forensic Science. Detectives have not disclosed the location of the home where the incident happened.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.