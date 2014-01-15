Be There: The process of applying for college funds

It's that time of year when parents and their high school seniors get in gear to apply for college. Missing financial aid deadlines for high school seniors could mean a delay in starting college.

There's a lot to learn about the process of applying for college funds. In this week's Be There, News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles goes inside a FAFSA workshop to arm parents and students with helpful information.

Director of Guidance Services for the Muscogee County School District Trikella Nelson is schooling parents on a crucial time.

The juniors and seniors are learning the ins and outs of applying for federal, state and local college money.

"I think it will give us a good idea of what the school offers and the assistance that's available," said Bobby Holland. "I think it's a great idea because many times when you get into the situation it will be very overwhelming."

Holland is just one of the parents who recently attended the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA workshop at Rigdon Road Elementary.

Presenter Stephanie Walton, enrollment officer at Georgia Military College in Columbus, pointed out one big misconception about the application.

"The parent will submit the FAFSA and the government will submit that information and from there the federal government sends their information to the colleges that you've selected on your FAFSA," she said.



The colleges process each request separately…from start to finish, it could take up to 6 weeks.

If you need money for school, the experts tell us, it is imperative that you fill out the FAFSA application before the deadline.

For the upcoming school year, you have until June 30 of this year to get it done. Students who are Pell grant eligible can receive more than $4,000 a year and more than $2500 in student loans.

