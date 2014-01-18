Fort Mitchell man dies after being ejected from SUV

A single-vehicle accident in Russell County has claimed the life of a Fort Mitchell man.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. has identified the victim as 58-year-old Francis Nelson Bowman.

Sumbry said Bowman was pronounced dead around 10 p.m. Friday night, Jan. 17, an hour after his office received a call to Greenburt Rd., 2 miles north of Howard Rd.

Authorities tell us Bowman was ejected from the white SUV which rolled over. No word on what caused the accident or if speed or alcohol played a role.

The accident is being investigated by Alabama State Troopers.

Bowman died from blunt force trauma, according to Sumbry.

