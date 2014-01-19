Detectives release surveillance photo of alleged robber - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Detectives release surveillance photo of alleged robber

The suspect. The suspect.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Detectives released a surveillance photo of the man they believe robbed the Circle K gas station at 2233 Ft. Benning Road.

The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 14 around 10:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a black man, light complexion and slim build.

He was wearing a black net over his face. Police said he used a black hand gun to hold up the store as he snatched some money and ran away.

If you recognize the suspect pictured in this story, call the Robbery and Homicide Division at 707-653-4300.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:43:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    'I got 2 clips!' Impatient mom pulls out gun, threatens barber cutting son's hair

    Friday, April 28 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-28 21:45:21 GMT
    (Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Facebook)

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>

    Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly