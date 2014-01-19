Detectives release surveillance photo of alleged robber

Columbus police need your help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

Detectives released a surveillance photo of the man they believe robbed the Circle K gas station at 2233 Ft. Benning Road.

The incident happened Thursday, Jan. 14 around 10:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a black man, light complexion and slim build.

He was wearing a black net over his face. Police said he used a black hand gun to hold up the store as he snatched some money and ran away.

If you recognize the suspect pictured in this story, call the Robbery and Homicide Division at 707-653-4300.

