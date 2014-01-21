Weather Radio Programming 2018

Storm Team 9 is ready to hit the road again, gearing up for our weather radio programming events during the spring of 2018! Below, you'll find the schedule of where we will be - and when - this spring!

February 28th: Walgreens in Opelika, AL (2015 Pepperell Parkway) 10 AM to 2 PM CT

March 21st: Walgreens in Americus, GA (733 E Forsyth Street) 10 AM to 2 PM ET

March 28th: Walgreens in Columbus, GA (3700 Macon Road) 10 AM to 2 PM ET

April 11th: Walgreens in Phenix City, AL (2515 Crawford Road) 10 AM to 2 PM ET

April 25th: Academy in Auburn, AL (2325 Bent Creek Road) 10 AM to 2 PM CT

May 2nd: Walgreens in Opelika, AL (2015 Pepperell Parkway) 10 AM to 2 PM CT

May 9th: Kroger in Lanett, AL (1401 S Gilmer Avenue) 10 AM to 2 PM ET

We ask when you come out to bring 3 AA batteries with you (or purchase those at the store). We will need those to program your radio for the first time! A member of Storm Team 9 will be on hand to answer any questions you might have about your radio, or any other weather related questions.

You don't have to purchase a radio that particular day - you can bring yours from home, even if it is an old one or another model, and we will be more than happy to take a look at it. If you have a smartphone (or a text-capable phone), bring it by and we will also set you up with our FREE WTVM weather app, which comes with alerts tailored to your location. That will be a fantastic resource to keep you ahead of the storm alongside your weather radio!

We could not do this without our partners at Midland, Walgreens, Kroger, the various emergency management offices around the area, and our friends at the National Weather Service. If you have a weather radio question for us, we'd be more than happy to answer it anytime.

Give us a call in the weather office (706) 494-5479, or email us (weather@wtvm.com), and we'll be happy to schedule a time when you can come by the station and we can take care of you! You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, so there are plenty of sources to get in touch with us to get help.

Don't forget, you can find links to the county codes for Georgia and Alabama by clicking here and here. If you have one of the newer models of Midland weather radio (WR-120EZ), you can just enter the county names and will not need to know the codes. You'll still need to know the correct frequency to tune the radio too.



