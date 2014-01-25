Hundreds attend annual Health Expo in Columbus

Hundreds of people attended the annualMen's and Women's Health and Fitness Expo at the Columbus Trade Center today,Jan. 25.

The event included free healthscreenings for diabetes, vision and cholesterol. The West Central GeorgiaCancer Coalition also performed on site cancer tests.

"It is so important to know what'snormal for your health in relations with women," says Cheryl Johnson, CEO ofWest Central Georgia Cancer Coalition. "We do the breast cancer screenings, wedo the clinical breast exams, and the mammograms. Once you reach a certain age,it is so important to know what is normal, what's not normal, and so today we'reproviding education, we're providing free mammograms, and we're also providingfree pap smears and HPV testing."

Some say they attend the event everyyear to make sure they stay healthy.

The Health Expo issponsored by WTVM, along with the Columbus Health Department. Also, pitching infor today's expo was St. Francis hospital, and Columbus Regional Hospital.

With the help of all ofthese entities, the free screenings were made possible for today's visitors.

Copyright 2014 WTVM. All rights reserved.